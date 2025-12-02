WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan and China begin joint counterterrorism drill in Punjab province
Exercise begins at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi area of Kharian district in Punjab province.
Pakistan and China begin joint counterterrorism drill in Punjab province
The new “Warrior-IX” exercise is the ninth round of counterterrorism drills between the two close defence partners. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Pakistan and China have launched their annual joint military counterterrorism exercise in northeastern Punjab province, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday.

The exercise began on Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Pabbi area of Kharian district, focusing on enhancing interoperability in counterterrorism operations, strengthening professional skills and sharing modern warfare practices, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army’s media wing, said in a statement.

The latest edition, titled “Warrior-IX,” marks the ninth round of the bilateral counterterrorism drills held between the two close defence partners.

Senior military officials from both countries attended the opening ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China’s Western Theatre Command.

RECOMMENDED

China’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that the joint drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of “joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations.”

The exercise aims to test and enhance the two militaries’ joint counterterrorism capabilities and contribute to safeguarding regional peace and stability, it added.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, China vow to deepen 'all-weather' friendship
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings