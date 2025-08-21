Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and pledged to strengthen ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for China on core issues, Sharif reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to deepening the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” with Beijing, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.

Sharif also expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation with China on trade, investment, information and communication technology, agriculture, industrialisation, mining, and other key sectors.

Wang said Beijing was “keen” to elevate relations with Pakistan to “new heights of cooperation and collaboration”.

He praised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured that China would continue working closely with Islamabad to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Wang also met President Asif Ali Zardari, who thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national development, and its principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Strategic dialogue

Wang and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, also co-chaired the sixth round of strategic dialogue at the Foreign Ministry.