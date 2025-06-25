On top of Mount Qasioun in Syria, the Maqam al-Arba’in (the Shrine of the Forty Saints) rises with its dust-covered green minaret looming above Damascus. Though just 900 meters from the city centre, the climb takes nearly forty minutes. Known in Arabic as Jebal Qasioun, the mountain stands more than 1,100 meters above sea level and is accessible only by ascending over six hundred steep, narrow stone steps.

The shrine crowns the Rukn al-Din neighbourhood, leading visitors through caves and grottos that date back thousands of years. The most infamous among them is the Cave of Blood.

From the summit, the city appears transformed. Golden sunlight filters through the clouds, casting soft shadows across Damascus, while the flutter of dove wings and distant voices rise gently between the buildings, a serene contrast to the dark legend tied to the cave below.

“Humanity’s first crime was committed on Mount Qasioun’s upper slope,” says Syrian historian Haitham Tabbakha. “This is where the son of Adam, Cain, killed his brother Abel with a rock. That deep red rock is still there.”

Citing the Quranic account of the story, Tabbakha explains how Allah sent a raven to teach Cain how to bury his brother’s body.

“It seems as if the mountain gasped in horror at the crime and cracked open to form the Cave of Blood,” he says, pointing toward a deep hollow in the rock. Tiny drops of water seep through the cave’s curved ceiling. Tabbakha says that locals believe these are “the tears of the mountain that trembled and wept from the tragedy.”

“Damascus without makeup”



Before the Syrian civil war , both local and foreign tourists regularly visited the mountain. That changed with the regime shutdown from 2011 to 2016. But in recent years, restrictions eased, and visitors, especially domestic tourists, began returning.

The site saw a renewed surge in international attention after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa held a seminal meeting at the summit just weeks after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December.

Tabbakha recalls childhood visits to Maqam al-Arba’in with his family.

“We would go to the shrine, pray, and find peace, tranquillity, and serenity in the mosque,” he says. The mosque, he adds, dates back to the 7th century after Hijra.



Forty semi-legendary saints are believed to be buried within the mountain, with the mosque containing forty prayer niches, each representing one of these figures. The shrine is considered a deeply sacred religious site, especially for adherents of the Sufi tradition.

“The identities of the saints are unknown to this day,” Tabbakha says, “but they’re said to have sought refuge from persecution on this mountain.”

“Damascus without makeup,” is how 30-year-old photojournalist Murhaf Kiwan, a Rukn al-Din native, describes the view from Mount Qasioun. He recalls his first “exploratory visit” to the shrine fifteen years ago.

“My grandparents’ stories made me curious,” he says. “I wanted to discover how those saints lived. But when I returned last year, I was overwhelmed by the spirituality of the place. The paradox was striking.”

He describes the path to the site: “The walk from the van station to the stairs takes about seven minutes, through an extremely narrow passage. But once you reach the shrine, the sky feels close and the air more refreshing. You feel a strange comfort.”

Marie Wakim, a 32-year-old English-speaking tour guide, echoes that sense of awe.