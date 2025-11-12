WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump sends letter to Herzog seeking pardon for Netanyahu
"This morning, President Isaac Herzog received the attached letter from US President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Herzog's office says.
Trump sends letter to Herzog seeking pardon for Netanyahu
Trump shakes hands with Netanyahu in the White House following a press conference in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025 [FILE]. / AA
November 12, 2025

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said he received a letter from US President Donald Trump asking him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases.

"This morning, President Isaac Herzog received the attached letter from US President Donald Trump, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Herzog's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing court cases, with no ruling yet delivered, and his supporters have dismissed the trials as politically motivated.

In a speech to the Israeli parliament in October, Trump suggested to Herzog that he pardon Netanyahu.

In the letter, Trump says he is writing to Herzog at a "historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years."

"I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister," it adds.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System... I believe that this 'case' against Bibi... is political, unjustified prosecution," the letter says.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli PM Netanyahu returns to court in corruption trial after month-long break

‘Unwavering support’

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused in one case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

He is also accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage from two Israeli media outlets in two other cases.

The statement from Herzog's office said the Israeli president holds Trump "in the highest regard and continues to express his deep appreciation for President Trump's unwavering support for Israel".

"Alongside and not withstanding this... anyone seeking a Presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures," it added.

During his current term, which started in late 2022, Netanyahu proposed far-reaching judicial reforms that critics say sought to weaken the courts.

Those prompted massive protests that were only curtailed after the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Trump himself has long accused his political opponents of using the Justice Department to target him during his time out of office.

RelatedTRT World - Trump suggests Netanyahu's corruption trial should be dropped or pardon granted
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations