DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
2 min read
'Ready' to discuss US accusations of secret nuclear tests: Russia
Trump has accused Moscow of having secretly carried out nuclear detonations - not just the testing of delivery systems, which all nuclear-armed states do regularly.
'Ready' to discuss US accusations of secret nuclear tests: Russia
He denied Trump's claims and said the United States could check whether Russia tested a nuclear warhead via the global seismic monitoring system. / AFP
November 11, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow was "ready" to discuss with Washington accusations by President Donald Trump that it had carried out secret underground nuclear tests.

"We are ready to discuss the suspicions raised by our American colleagues regarding the possibility that we might be secretly doing something deep underground," Lavrov told state media in a televised interview on Tuesday.

He denied Trump's claims and said the United States could check whether Russia tested a nuclear warhead via the global seismic monitoring system.

"Other tests, both subcritical, or those without a chain nuclear reaction, and carrier tests, have never been prohibited," Lavrov added.

Tensions have risen between the world's two largest nuclear nations after the latest attempt to resolve the Ukraine war failed, with Russia carrying out tests of its nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable weapons systems and Trump saying he was ordering the test of atomic weapons.

He accused both Russia and China of testing nuclear weapons in an interview with US broadcaster CBS News earlier this month.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, China conduct nuclear tests but 'don't talk about it': Trump

‘Unacceptable’ US strikes

RECOMMENDED

He also denounced as illegal and "unacceptable" US strikes on boats from Venezuela - a Moscow ally - that Washington claims are transporting drugs.

Tensions between Washington and Caracas have dramatically risen in recent days, with US President Donald Trump launching a military deployment in the Caribbean Sea and conducting strikes on Venezuelan boats.

"This is how, in general, lawless countries act, as well as those who consider themselves above the law," Lavrov said in his remarks, questioning what he called the United States' "pretext of fighting drugs".

Venezuela is led by President Nicolas Maduro, who has relied on the Kremlin for political and economic support.

Lavrov said the United States had been "destroying (the boats) without trial or investigation, and not only without trial and investigation, but without presenting any facts to anyone".

US-Russia relations have increasingly soured in recent weeks, as Trump has voiced frustration with Moscow and the lack of a resolution to the Ukraine war.

RelatedTRT World - US strikes alleged drug-carrying vessels in Pacific, killing six
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations