AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt calls for humanitarian truce in Sudan amid atrocities in Al Fasher
Egypt’s top diplomat holds talks with Sudanese counterpart to discuss situation in Al Fasher city.
Egypt calls for humanitarian truce in Sudan amid atrocities in Al Fasher
Displaced people who fled from Al Fasher at a camp in Tawila, Sudan. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan amid reports of atrocities by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the western city of Al Fasher.

The call came during a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo between Abdelatty and his Sudanese counterpart Mohieddin Salem Ahmed on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, which was seized by the RSF on Sunday.

Abdelatty called for a comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The minister “affirmed Egypt's full support for the brotherly Sudanese people and its commitment to continuing its efforts to achieve stability and peace in Sudan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

‘Summary executions’

RECOMMENDED

On Tuesday, Arab nations and regional organisations issued strong condemnations of what they called “grave humanitarian violations” committed by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their assault on the city of Al Fasher,

Sudanese authorities and international organisations have accused the RSF of committing “massacres and humanitarian violations” in Al Fasher, including “summary executions,” arbitrary arrests, and displacement of civilians during its assault on the city, which it had besieged for over a year.

Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced over 15 million.

RelatedTRT World - Report reveals evidence RSF committed mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher

Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders