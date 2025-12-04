A recent survey has revealed that nearly half of Europeans view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe," while the majority consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be “high."
According to the France-based Eurobazooka poll, published on Thursday by Cluster 17 and Le Grand Continent, the percentage of Europeans who consider Trump Europe’s “enemy” was 48 percent, up four points from the previous survey in September.
The survey also found that 51 percent of Europeans consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be "high," while 18 percent say the risk is "very high."
Two-thirds of respondents, 69 percent, believe their country would not be able to defend itself militarily against a Russian attack, with the share rising above 80 percent in Portugal, Italy and Belgium.
The survey further revealed that 55 percent opt for keeping an equal distance from both the US and China, instead of aligning with just one of them.
Support for staying in the EU remained at 74 percent, compared with 19 percent who want to leave. France stood out with the weakest backing, as 27 percent favour leaving and 12 percent are undecided.
The survey also underscored that 63 percent of Europeans see Brexit as a failure, noting that it had a negative impact on the UK.
The survey was conducted in nine European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, and Greece.