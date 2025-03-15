Israeli authorities have imposed a gag order on a new investigation by the Shin Bet domestic security service into a senior official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Haaretz newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the investigation also involves “another individual, a protest activist who is not employed in Netanyahu’s office”.

“The gag order was issued last week, and stipulates a 30-day publication ban on the details of the case,” the daily said on Sunday.

No details were provided about the nature of the case.

Haaretz said it filed a request on Saturday to lift the publication ban, citing “the importance of publicising the case given its circumstances and emphasising the principles of press freedom and the public's right to know”.

Haaretz did not disclose the specific charges against the Netanyahu aide or the reasons for the investigation.