The Indian Air Force’s first-ever full-scale air show in Guwahati in India’s northeast state of Assam this week — featuring Rafales, Sukhois, Mirages and transport aircraft soaring over the Brahmaputra River — was billed as a celebration of its anniversary.

But analysts say the timing and location of the spectacle, near the vulnerable Siliguri Corridor — a narrow, 22-kilometre-wide stretch linking India’s northeastern states to the mainland — also signalled a show of strength amid a quiet military build-up along India’s eastern frontier.

In recent weeks, India has established three new fully operational army garrisons close to the Bangladesh border — in Bamuni (Assam’s Dhubri district), Kishenganj (Bihar) and Chopra (North Dinajpur, West Bengal).

Security insiders describe the move as “a shift from ambiguity to readiness”.

Historically, New Delhi and Dhaka have maintained cordial ties since Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

However, tensions began to simmer after a nationwide uprising led by Bangladeshi students toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government last year, forcing her to flee to India.

In what has since come to be known as Bangladesh’s “July Revolution”, New Delhi consistently sought to portray the popular uprising as an extremist movement.

According to a report by The Week, the Indian army garrisons are positioned to safeguard the Siliguri Corridor, long considered one of the country’s most sensitive strategic vulnerabilities.

A senior Indian security official quoted by the weekly news magazine said the move aims to “eliminate vulnerabilities and provide multiple rapid-response options” for the armed forces in the Northeast.