India's Assam state, bordering Bangladesh, is to issue gun licences to "indigenous" residents, its Hindu nationalist leader has announced, a move raising concerns among the state's Muslims.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously warned that the Assamese-speaking population "face the threat of attacks from the Bangladesh side, and even in their own villages".

The northeastern state of around 31 million people is riven by multiple ethnic, linguistic and religious fault-lines, and was troubled by several bloody clashes in past decades.

Muslims make up roughly 35 percent of the population, most of them Bengali speaking, according to the most recent national census in 2011, with the rest largely Hindus.

Sarma announced on Wednesday the introduction of a website "where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for arms licenses".

India has otherwise strict gun control laws, and critics and opposition leaders condemned the move, which is seen more as political rhetoric than anything else.

"This will lead to gang violence and crimes based on personal vendettas," said opposition Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on social media platform X. "This is not governance, this is a dangerous step backwards towards lawlessness."