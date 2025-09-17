Israeli fighter jets over the Red Sea launched ballistic missiles to target Qatar last week, a US defense official has said, in what was a novel method likely designed to overcome the energy-rich country's air defences and avoid entering any Middle East nation's airspace.

The September 9 attack, which killed six people in Qatar's capital, Doha, upended months of diplomacy mediated by the Arabian Peninsula nation to reach a ceasefire in the Israel's genocide in Gaza that has left over 200,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, which experts say is an undercounted tally, and devastated the besieged enclave nearly two years.

Just over a week after the missile launch, Israel began a ground invasion targeting Gaza City. That has reignited anger in the region over the genocide, while the Doha attack has raised fears in other regional countries that they, too, could be struck.

The Israeli military took advantage of the element of surprise by firing in a direction probably not anticipated by Qatar or the United States, whose Mideast forward headquarters operates out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Even if those countries did know, experts say the Patriot missile batteries in Qatar likely would have been unable to intercept the missiles traveling through space at multiple times the speed of sound.

"We're probably talking about a few minutes from fire to impact, so not long at all," said Sidharth Kaushal, a missile expert and senior research fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute think tank.

"Even if (Patriot batteries) did pick it up, interception would have been dumb luck at that point."

Missiles fired from Red Sea

The US defence official told The Associated Press that the missiles were fired by Israeli fighter jets over the Red Sea, with Hamas peace negotiators gathered in Qatar to consider a Gaza truce proposal offered by US.

The official had direct knowledge about how Israel conducted the attack and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

Another US defence official, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli attack was an "over the horizon" attack from outside Qatar's airspace.

The American military typically uses the term to describe air strikes conducted from great distances.

By launching ballistic missiles into space, Israel kept their missiles out of the airspace of surrounding Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, with which Israel long has wanted to reach a diplomatic recognition deal.

There is "the political factor, you're not flying over Saudi airspace and violating their sovereignty in the process, which is obviously useful if you do harbor the hope of ... normalising things with the Saudis," Kaushal said.

They also came west to east in a direction likely not being monitored by air defence systems in Qatar run by either the Americans or the Qataris.