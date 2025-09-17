During President Donald Trump's Middle East trip in May 2025, which included visits to key Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, the Gulf states pledged investments in the US totalling more than $2 trillion across various sectors like defence, aviation, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and infrastructure.

A key Western ally and host to the largest American base in the region, Qatar pledged up to $1.2 trillion in US investments. This aligned with Trump's transactional approach to international relations and his "America First" doctrine.

Doha even gifted Trump a $400 million luxury aircraft to serve as the new Air Force One — the official presidential plane.

"As the dealmaker in chief, President Trump's latest achievement in Qatar is another win for America," announced the White House , hailing the agreement and declaring "allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success."

Yet Doha's strong ties with Washington could not shield it from Israeli attacks on September 9, in which Israel tried to assassinate Palestinian peace negotiators while violating Qatar's territory and sovereignty.

The attack on key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks resulted in six fatalities: five Hamas members and a Qatari security official. Qatar cited its inability to detect the Israeli missiles and accused the US of delayed alerts.

Whether Washington knew of the attack 50 minutes beforehand is uncertain, but Doha's response has been building since the attacks.

On Monday, it hosted an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic countries in which participants pledged to back the country in whatever response it wants to take against Israel.

On Tuesday, senior American diplomat Marco Rubio was in Qatar to reassure Doha after the Israeli strikes undermined security pledges to the Gulf emirate from its key ally.

"What Arab nations need to consider is whether their current relations with the US genuinely serve the best interests of their citizens. To me, the answer to that is clear: Arab nations could play a far less subservient role to US interests, to the greater benefit of their citizens, than they do today. But that is a judgment for each Arab nation to make on its own," George Bisharat, a professor of law and a prominent commentator on the Middle East affairs, tells TRT World.

Ever since Israel's attack on Qatar, that has caused a political earthquake in the region, questions are being raised if the US alliance — exchanging investments for security — is worthwhile when Tel Aviv is the bold aggressor, with Washington unable to leash it?

Bisharat says that for people who hold that perception of ties with the US solely based on economic ties, Washington would still find its investments in Israel profitable, despite the fact that one side — Arab nations — gives to the US, while the other — Israel — only takes.

In contrast to the billions of dollars invested in the US by Arab countries, Washington allocates $3.8 billion annually in military funding to Israel. Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's war on Gaza and military actions in neighbouring countries.

Since 1946, the US has provided over $310 billion in military and economic aid to Israel, adjusted for inflation, according to the US think-tank, Council on Foreign Relations.

"I don't think Arab nations win by comparing their relations with the US to those between Israel and the US on a purely transactional basis," says Bisharat.

US policy towards Israel, he says, "is the product of more than that — it is also the product of domestic politics, with cultural, religious, and hard political influences that are mostly absent (or even negative) in US relations with the Arab world."

Related TRT World - Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza

Gulf in 'difficult situation now'

For decades, Gulf Arabs have chosen the US as a linchpin of their security.

But ever since Israel began carrying out its genocide in besieged Gaza — where Tel Aviv has reportedly killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, wounded over 165,000, which experts say is an undercount since thousands are feared buried under the rubble of bombed homes — it has vociferously declared its intent to occupy more Arab lands, including pursuing "Eretz Israel".

This is a Zionist expansionist vision that lays claim to the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, as well as Türkiye.

Experts suggest that despite the economic commitments made by Gulf Arab states, the US will continue to remain beholden to Israel.

"The US has always sought to maintain a delicate balance with Israel and its Arab partners that always becomes difficult at times of regional conflict, particularly when Israel is involved. Israeli interests clearly come before those of others in the region, and that was demonstrated by this attack," Michael Hanna, US Programme Director at the International Crisis Group (ICG), tells TRT World.

"That being said, the region has no alternatives when it comes to security. The US remains the only plausible option as a security guarantor. And so, the Gulf finds itself in a difficult situation now with real questions about the intentions and reliability of its key security partner, but with no credible way to hedge its bets," he adds.

Hanna states that the economic ties of wealthy Arab states, which are highly beneficial for the US, could be impacted as Arab countries are not receiving reciprocal benefits in this relationship.

"Trump and members of his administration have gone out of their way to praise Qatar and its role as a key US partner in the region. And, of course, Qatar is a major investor in the US and relies on the United States for its security. As such, any developments, like (Israeli) air strikes, that raise fundamental questions about the utility of the security partnership with the United States will complicate US-Qatar bilateral relations and will also raise similar questions throughout the Gulf," he adds.

With Israel showing no respect for sovereignty in the Middle East and threatening further attacks, Hanna says the region, not just Qatar, would have concerns over the reliability of the US as a security guarantor.

"This is a region that has made a long-term bet on the United States and now has cause for concern about the reliability of its security guarantor," Hanna argues.

Bisharat states that Israel's attack on Qatar — despite both Israel and the US allowing it to host Hamas members for ongoing negotiations — has created a significant trust deficit between the US and Qatar.

"This [the Israeli attack] will cause Qatar to have major distrust of the US, since it is not plausible that the Israeli attack against Hamas leaders was done without prior US knowledge," Bisharat argues.

"Needless to say, distrust is not a formula for a friendly and cooperative relationship between nations," he adds.

Related TRT World - GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting

Israeli influence in Washington power corridors

Like many US presidents, Trump has consistently favoured Israel among Washington's regional partners, even when this has been costly for the US.

An example of this is the false-flag attack by Israel on the USS Liberty in June 1967. Israel is said to have attacked the American spy ship in an attempt to attribute blame to Egypt and drag America in the Six-Day Arab-Israel war.