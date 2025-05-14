BIZTECH
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg tells US President Donald Trump at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".
US President Donald Trump, Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg attend a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025. / Reuters
May 14, 2025

Qatar signed a deal to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha on Wednesday.

The deal was announced during Trump's second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told him at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".

Trump added: "It's over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there."

SOURCE:REUTERS
