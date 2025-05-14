Qatar signed a deal to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha on Wednesday.

The deal was announced during Trump's second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.