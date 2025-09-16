WORLD
2 min read
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
The US' top diplomat reiterated America’s support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty.
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
US Secretary of State Rubio visits Qatar. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have met in Doha and discussed their countries' strategic partnership, the Israeli attack on Doha, and Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the talks also covered last week’s Israeli strike on Doha.

“Our relations with the US are strategic, particularly on the defence level,” Ansari said in a statement published by Al Jazeera.

He emphasised Qatar's determination to defend its sovereignty and take measures to prevent a repeat of such an attack.

Al-Ansari added that Doha values the support shown by Arab and Islamic countries in solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli strike.

He also asserted that Washington had prior knowledge of the attack 50 minutes before it occurred, but added, "We do not deal with media reports; we communicate directly with the US."

“The message to Netanyahu is that violations of international law without accountability will not continue,” Al-Ansari said.

On the possibility of negotiations, the spokesperson said talks “do not seem realistic now, because Netanyahu wants to assassinate anyone who negotiates with him and bombs the mediating state.”

RelatedTRT World - Qatar denies being informed by 'badly feeling' US about any Israeli strike
Recommended

The US Department of State said Rubio reaffirmed “the strong bilateral relationship” between the US and Qatar and thanked Doha “for its efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring all hostages home.”

The top diplomat also reiterated “America’s strong support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty and discussed our shared commitment to a safer, more stable region,” it added in a statement.

Rubio’s short visit to Qatar came a day after his trip to Israel, where he held talks with Netanyahu.

Prior to his arrival from Israel, Rubio said that Washington and Doha are close to finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement.

“We have a close partnership with the Qataris,” Rubio told reporters before departing Tel Aviv for Doha.

“In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, and we're on the verge of finalising.”

Speaking on Qatar’s role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Rubio said, “We're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done.”

RelatedTRT World - Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan