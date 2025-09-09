Qatar has denied reports claiming it was informed in advance of the Israeli attack on Doha, describing them as “baseless”.
The White House said on Tuesday that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had been told to inform Qatari officials of the impending Israeli strike.
The White House assured Qatar that such an attack "will not happen again on their soil" after Israel carried out a strike in Doha targeting senior Hamas officials.
The Pentagon had notified the White House earlier in the day that Israel was launching a strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar.
US President Donald Trump spoke separately with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the incident, according to White House officials.
"The president told the Qatari leader that the US feels badly about the location of the attack," a spokesperson said.
Officials said the attack was "a unilateral bombing in a sovereign nation" that "did not advance Israel or US goals", even as they stressed that "hitting Hamas is a worthy goal".
Trump's conversations with the two leaders came after Netanyahu told the US president he wanted "to make peace fast".
Israel has acknowledged it carried out the attack, saying it was aimed at Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabareen. A son of al-Hayya and his office director were killed in the strike, Hamas official Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera.
The group's top leadership, including its negotiations team meeting in Doha to discuss Trump’s latest ceasefire proposal, survived the attack, senior members said.