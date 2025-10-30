Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, with discussions focusing on regional conflicts and Türkiye’s relations with the European Union.

Erdogan said Türkiye could make rapid progress towards full EU membership if the bloc recognises the country’s demonstrated determination, reaffirming that the Turkish community in Germany represents a “shared value and richness” for both nations.

“During the meeting, I emphasised the importance we attach to combating rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Europe,” Erdogan said.

On international issues, the Turkish president stressed that Türkiye considers continued diplomatic efforts essential for achieving a “fair and lasting resolution” to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also underlined the need for Europe to overcome defence supply issues and focus on joint projects in light of changing security conditions.