Israel’s top military prosecutor has resigned, admitting she was responsible for leaking a video showing soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee at a notorious military detention centre, according to excerpts of the letter published by Israeli media.

The admission has embroiled the prosecutor, Military Advocate General Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, in a firestorm of criticism from the right-wingers dominating Israeli politics, who say her actions betrayed the state.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, widely viewed by the international community as being too soft on the war crimes conducted by Israeli soldiers, has little room to manoeuvre in Israel because of Israel’s far-right political climate and amid policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The leaked video was aired last year by Israel’s Channel 12 and showed an incident in which Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel had sodomized a Palestinian detainee from Gaza.

Even Israeli military investigation of the case prompted fury from hard-line ultranationalists who violently overran the facility in protest.

In her resignation letter on Friday, Tomer-Yerushalmi said that she had leaked the video to counter the criticism that the military was prioritising Palestinian detainees over Israeli troops.