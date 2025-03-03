WORLD
2 min read
Trump's posturing a 'betrayal of over 100 years of efforts': French PM
The US' alliance with itself, its history and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, says Francois Bayrou.
Trump's posturing a 'betrayal of over 100 years of efforts': French PM
French PM Francois Bayrou delivers a speech on the situation in Ukraine and security in Europe at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2025

The French prime minister has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and Canada, saying there is no such law that applies to all.

"The 47th US president's statements about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and even Canada have revealed a stunning reality: There is no longer a law that applies to all," said Francois Bayrou in the French parliament on Monday.

He added that Europeans are unprepared for a world in which "the law is considered negligible".

Bayrou said France and the European continent are facing a "historic situation that, in our opinion, is the most serious, the most destabilised, and the most dangerous of any that our country and our continent have faced since the end of the Second World War".

The US' alliance with itself, its history and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, he said.

Recommended

"It is the end of the rule of justice and the return of the rule of the strongest. Thus, by the decision of a single individual, who has become a leader of the pack, we see being denied and betrayed over 100 years of efforts to free humanity from its natural inhumanity," he added.

Bayrou also claimed that the argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last Friday had "a will to humiliate" the Ukrainian president.

"A staggering scene, marked by brutality and a will to humiliate, aimed at forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bow to the demands of his aggressors through threats," he said, expressing his "gratitude" to Zelenskyy for not having "yield".

The premier underscored that last Friday night, they witnessed the "rupture of something precious"—the idea of Western identity and unity, which he claimed to have taken for granted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan