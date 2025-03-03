The French prime minister has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and Canada, saying there is no such law that applies to all.

"The 47th US president's statements about the Panama Canal, Gaza, Greenland and even Canada have revealed a stunning reality: There is no longer a law that applies to all," said Francois Bayrou in the French parliament on Monday.

He added that Europeans are unprepared for a world in which "the law is considered negligible".

Bayrou said France and the European continent are facing a "historic situation that, in our opinion, is the most serious, the most destabilised, and the most dangerous of any that our country and our continent have faced since the end of the Second World War".

The US' alliance with itself, its history and its ideal of defending justice and protecting the weak against tyranny are now compromised, he said.