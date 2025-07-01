In the middle of the 12-day conflict with Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei allegedly named a few people who could be his successor, shining a rare spotlight on a complicated process that goes into electing the political and spiritual head of the Shia-majority nation.

As the dust settles after the intense military face-off between the two arch-enemies, speculations swirl over the people who could succeed the 86-year-old cleric, who has led the country uninterrupted since the 1989 death of Ruhollah Khomeini , Iran’s first post-revolutionary supreme leader and the central figure in the 1979 purge.

Iran formed a complicated political structure synthesising democratic rules with Shia theocratic principles after its landmark 1979 Revolution, which toppled the country’s monarchical system under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

The country’s Assembly of Experts , a religious authority comprising top Shia clerics, is one of those institutions created by the revolution, which will decide the identity of the next supreme leader after the incumbent Ali Khamenei.

Mohammed Eslami, an Iranian academic and a professor of international relations at the University of Minho, however, refuses to read too much into the recent reports, which claim that Khamenei nominated three possible candidates to replace him.

“The Supreme Leader himself does not interfere in the process of electing the next leader. So, the claim that Khamenei has nominated three individuals as his successors seems invalid to me,” Eslami tells TRT World.

How is the supreme leader elected?

“Contrary to common belief,” Eslami says, “the election of the Supreme Leader in Iran follows a ‘semi-democratic’ process.”

Every four years, citizens across all cities and towns vote to elect members of the Assembly of Experts (Majles-e Khobregan), a body of Islamic jurists who meet specific scholarly and political qualifications.”

The Assembly of Experts, whose members have an eight-year term, has 88 religious jurists (faqihs in Arabic). While they are elected by popular vote, the official candidacy of these religious jurists should be approved by the Guardian Council, a 12-member top council, which also vets candidates for presidential, parliamentary and local elections alike.

The Guardian Council, a semi-democratic authority, six of whose members are elected by the supreme leader and the rest by the parliament, can also veto parliamentary legislation and oversee elections, a crucial task.

“Once elected, the assembly carries several responsibilities, the most significant being the evaluation of the current Supreme Leader’s competency to remain in office and, when necessary, the selection of a new Supreme Leader—either upon the death of the incumbent or a determination that he is no longer fit to serve,” says Eslami.

While the public does not directly choose the Supreme Leader, the indirect mechanism through elected representatives introduces a layer of democratic participation into an otherwise clerical system, according to Eslami.

But who are the top candidates for the supreme leadership?

Many pundits have argued that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Supreme Leader, and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Khomeini, as possible powerful candidates for the top religious post. But Eslami differs from these assessments, saying that the current Iranian leadership does not favour a dynastic rule.

After the 2024 helicopter crash of then-president Ebrahim Raisi , who was considered a front-runner for the supreme leader post, the Assembly of Experts publicly named Mojtaba Khamenei as one of the candidates.

“In response, the office of Khamenei objected to this notion, clearly stating that the Leader opposes Mojtaba’s candidacy, emphasising that governance of an Islamic society should not be treated as an inherited position like the throne of a monarchy,” says Eslami.

“This rare and direct rejection reinforces the principle that succession must follow the institutional process defined by the Assembly of Experts, not personal or familial preference,” he adds.

A Tehran-based analyst, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also feels that Khamenei’s son has little chance of making it to the top.