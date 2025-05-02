A 15-year-old autistic Nigerian has set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest art canvas to raise awareness for autism.

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke’s painting, which features a multi-coloured ribbon — the autism symbol — surrounded by emojis, spans 12,304 square metres. It is aimed at highlighting the spectrum disorder and challenges that people like him face amid stigma and limited resources in Nigeria.

“I felt fine. Happy. Just fine,” said Tagbo-Okeke, whose disorder limits his speech. His artwork eclipsed that of Emad Salehi, the previous world record holder, who was nearly three times older at 42 when he set the record with a 9,652-square metre canvas.

The artwork, created in November 2024, was unveiled and officially recognised by the Guinness World Record organisers in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja during the World Autism Acceptance Day in April. Nigeria’s art and culture minister Hannatu Musawa said Tagbo-Okeke's artwork is “a beacon of hope and inspiration” for people with autism. “We recognise the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries,” Musawa added.

‘Impossibility is a Myth’



Born in Canada before moving to Nigeria, Tagbo-Okeke’s upbringing has been challenging, his family said. His father told The Associated Press during a recent interview that there was often fear, confusion and sadness along the way.

“Not being able to communicate with your son or have regular activities you could have with any other child is quite depressing,” Tagbo Okeke said. Many people on the spectrum face stigma and limited resources in Nigeria, but Tagbo-Okeke’s family was determined to give him the best support.

The young artist’s record-breaking attempt, accompanied by a campaign tagged “Impossibility is a Myth,” was widely celebrated among Nigerians, partly because of his young age.