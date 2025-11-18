India is grappling with the aftermath of an attack in New Delhi that has put Muslims, particularly Kashmiris, in the line of fire. Here’s a timeline of events, which can easily make up for a suspenseful Bollywood flick.

The matter of posters

On October 17, police in India-administered Kashmir claimed it was looking for perpetrators who had put up “anti-India posters” in several parts of Srinagar.

Such posters and graffiti have long been common across Muslim-majority Kashmir, where the people have resisted New Delhi’s rule and protested against the Indian military’s presence.

But since India abrogated the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir in 2019, clamping down more severely on any form of dissent, the possession of any pamphlet, books or even a newspaper has led to hundreds of arrests under draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

On October 19, police arrested a Kashmiri paramedic, Irfan Ahmed, from Nowgam area of Srinagar, alleging that he was behind the display of posters.

Around two weeks later, on November 5, police arrested a Kashmiri doctor, Adil Rather, from Sahranpur in Uttar Pradesh, claiming CCTV footage showed him “pasting posters.” He was arrested and detained in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir’s capital, for questioning.

Three days later, on November 8, police arrested a second Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, from New Delhi.

The same day, police claimed an assault rifle had been recovered from a locker of a medical college in Indian administered Kashmir, where Adil Rather had worked as a senior resident till October 2024.

Even though Rather had left the college a year back, the police alleged the locker still belonged to him.

On November 9, more Kashmiri doctors working in northern India were detained and questioned, and police announced the seizure of weapons and 2,900 kilograms of bomb-making materials, including 353 kg of ammonium nitrate in Faridabad city near New Delhi. It remains unclear how the accused were able to get hold of truckloads of explosives.

Police also raided the home of another doctor, Umer Nabi in the Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Fearing his arrest, Nabi had been on the run but had contacted his family on November 7, according to Indian authorities.

The doctor’s sister-in-law said : “He called us on Friday, November 7, and I told him to come home. He said he would come after three days,” she said, adding that police took the doctor’s mother and two brothers for questioning.

On November 10 at approximately 6:10 local time, the Indian-administered Kashmir’s police posted this tweet: “You can run but you can't hide !”

Exactly 41 minutes later, an explosion in a car rocked New Delhi's tourist Red Fort area, killing at least 13 people and wounding several others.

Within minutes, Indian news channels labelled it a terror attack, despite the absence of any official confirmation.

Television anchors jumped the gun and shouted rhetorical and jingoistic slogans in shows about the involvement of Kashmiri Muslims, Pakistan, Indian Muslims, and even dragged Turkiye into the incident.

Some outlets named Umer Nabi as the alleged driver of the car, which exploded, with ties to doctors who were arrested in connection with the poster investigation.

Despite the media claims, authorities did not release documentary evidence linking any of the accused to the blast.

Indian forces launched large-scale raids across Kashmir, detaining hundreds. Many of the homes searched belonged to relatives of people already imprisoned or labelled “anti-India activists.”

Relatives, friends and even neighbours of the arrested doctors have been detained.

Anti-Muslim hatred

On November 11, anti-Muslim hate graffiti popped up on streets, and social media competed with Indian media on Islamophobic content.

“Muslims and dogs should not enter the premises”, and “No dogs and Muslims” were painted on the walls inside the Indian Statistical Institute campus in Kolkata.

In news debates, many right-wing panellists called for collective punishment of Kashmiri Muslims.

Indian media, meanwhile, wrote another plot, alleging that Muzaffar Rather, brother of the arrested doctor Adil Rather, had fled the country in August. Almost similar news began appearing simultaneously on various Indian online platforms, alleging that Rather had travelled to Türkiye in 2021.

Some Indian media outlets alleged that he visited in 2022, and some as late as January 2025.

Some news channels claimed that he was now in Afghanistan .

On November 12, Türkiye rejected allegations in Indian media outlets claiming links between Ankara and the car explosion.

"The deliberate reports in certain Indian media outlets claiming that 'Türkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups' are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations between the two countries," said Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM).

A female doctor, Shaheen Saeed, was also arrested by police from New Delhi, alleging she was part of the same “terror module.” Module is a relatively new term that Indian security forces are using for the alleged fighters’ cell.

On November 13, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended the membership of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, saying that the institution is no longer in “good standing.” Umer and Shaheen were working as professors at Al-Falah University.

On November 14, police demolished the house of Umer Nabi’s father in Pulwama even before forensic reports had identified him as the person in the car, which exploded. Officials said they had taken samples from a severed leg found in the car, claiming a forensic lab gave a “verbal” identification, though the written report remains pending.