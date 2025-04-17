At least 62 Sudanese civilians were killed, and 75 others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the army said.

A military statement said on Thursday that 17 women and 15 children were among the victims in the indiscriminate shelling that targeted the city.

The army said its forces responded to the RSF attacks on the city, killing 70 militants, injuring dozens, and destroying 15 combat vehicles and two fuel tankers.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel faction on the army statement.

Humanitarian conflict

Al Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.