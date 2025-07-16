WORLD
Three killed, 34 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital
According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Sweida.
Israel launches new air strikes on the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in Damascus. / AA
July 16, 2025

At least three people have been killed and 34 others wounded when the Israeli army launched a new wave of air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

The Israeli army confirmed the air strikes and called the attack on the Presidential Palace a “warning strike.”

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

Israeli fighter jets also staged several air strikes on the southwestern province of Daraa and Qatana city in the Damascus countryside, according to SANA.

Violation of sovereignty

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Damascus with “painful blows”.

“Painful strikes have begun,” Katz said as he shared a video showing a Syrian news channel, SyriaTV presenter during a broadcast, when a powerful explosion is seen behind her that shakes the broadcast.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army has struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Sweida.

KAN said army chief Eyal Zamir ordered the transfer of forces from Gaza to Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

The broadcaster, citing security sources, said that the Israeli army was preparing for several days of fighting in Syria.

The Israeli army launched air strikes on Syrian territory since Tuesday, particularly in Sweida, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty on claims of protecting the Druze in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Interior Ministry declared a ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders in Sweida.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
