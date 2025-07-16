At least three people have been killed and 34 others wounded when the Israeli army launched a new wave of air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

The Israeli army confirmed the air strikes and called the attack on the Presidential Palace a “warning strike.”

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

Israeli fighter jets also staged several air strikes on the southwestern province of Daraa and Qatana city in the Damascus countryside, according to SANA.

Violation of sovereignty

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Damascus with “painful blows”.

“Painful strikes have begun,” Katz said as he shared a video showing a Syrian news channel, SyriaTV presenter during a broadcast, when a powerful explosion is seen behind her that shakes the broadcast.