Russia and Kyrgyzstan to sign major cooperation package during Putin’s Bishkek visit
During state visit to Bishkek, Russian president says new agreements will deepen ties in trade, education, and migration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Bishkek are set to sign a package of major agreements covering trade, economic, educational, and migration fields during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday in Bishkek, Putin said a “joint policy statement” was ready for signature, outlining priorities to further strengthen the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The agenda for our talks is quite extensive,” he said, noting that the intergovernmental documents represent “key objectives” for expanding cooperation across multiple areas.

Putin added that Russia values its relationship with Kyrgyzstan, stressing that bilateral ties continue to advance “based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.”

“My colleagues and I are very pleased to be in friendly Kyrgyzstan,” he said, adding that his visit comes ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council.

Moscow, Bishkek trade in national currencies

Putin also noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan conduct around 97 percent of payments in their national currencies.

He underlined that both countries are exploring new options for organising “mutual settlements.”

“Russia is Kyrgyzstan's leading trade and economic partner. Last year, trade turnover increased by 13.6 percent to a record $4.1 billion. It also increased by another 17 percent between January and September,” said Putin, adding that Russian investments reached almost $2 billion.

Meanwhile, Sadyr Japarov announced that the number of Russian companies in Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,800 last year.

Putin arrived in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. The Kyrgyz presidential statement said the two leaders will pay particular attention to strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as discussing regional security issues.

Putin’s visit coincides with the upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, which will take place in Bishkek on November 27.

