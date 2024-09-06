As Kyrgyzstan celebrated 33 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 31, this landlocked nation of seven million is showing signs of progress. Marred by a history of political upheavals — three major revolutions in just over two decades — Kyrgyzstan has seen a shift since President Sadyr Japarov took office in 2020. The country is now focused on unity and reinvention.

Amid economic reforms and administrative shake-ups, the country’s revenue generation is on the rise, according to data obtained by TRT World from the Kyrgyz government. Sectors like agriculture and infrastructure are also gaining momentum. But it’s still not smooth sailing, as regional disputes and global tensions, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict, pose significant challenges.

To understand this transition, TRT World spoke to Deputy Prime Minister and former Ambassador to UK Edil Baisalov.

TRT WORLD: How do you view Kyrgyzstan’s journey since its independence, and what lessons have been learned from past economic strategies?

EDIL BAISALOV: Kyrgyzstan’s path since independence has been anything but smooth. In the first years of independence, we celebrated a break from the Soviet-era totalitarian regime with severe shortages of goods and economic collapse. But then we foolishly agreed to some other extreme ideologies. We transitioned from a communist system to extreme right ideologies, completely denying the role of the state. Which resulted in high poverty and inadequate public services. As a result – Kyrgyzstan has become one of the world's most dependent countries on foreign remittances.

Let's move to the year 2021. Under President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has undergone significant changes. The 2021 constitutional reforms centralised power, aiming to stabilise governance. This shift has led to a more effective administration. Within two years we doubled state revenue. How? With clean hands - we set effective state administration, improved tax collection, and won over organised crime and customs mafia.

Recent economic indicators look good: the GDP grew by 8.7 percent, and agriculture has bounced back. Turns out we are not one of the poorest countries in the world. We are a beautiful, middle income country that is comfortable to live in.

This new optimism has united the nation around the president, who enjoys one of the highest public approval ratings globally.

How do you evaluate Kyrgyzstan’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict? Is the balancing act between maintaining relations with both nations sustainable in the long term?

EB: From day one, Kyrgyzstan has called for de-escalation, ceasefire, and peace talks, emphasising respect for the UN Charter. We’re caught in the crossfire because we have strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, with sizable communities from both nations living here. But our priority is domestic progress. Internationally, we'll maintain practical relationships with all partners, actively engage in the UN and regional bodies, and resist any external pressures. But we will not choose any side. We will not put anything over our own national development.

After 30 years of independence, do you believe Kyrgyzstan is genuinely free from Russian influence, or do you think that perception still lingers?