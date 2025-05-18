At least 153 Palestinians were killed in intensified Israeli air strikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said.

“Relentless Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 153 people across the enclave,” Munir al-Bursh, the director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry, told Anadolu on Sunday.

He said Israeli warplanes stepped up air strikes since Sunday dawn, leaving 106 people dead.

“The Israeli army is practising the most brutal forms of ethnic cleansing and genocide" against Palestinian civilians, he added.

The rising death toll came as Israeli drones shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

"The (Israeli) occupation is besieging the hospital with drones and shooting at anyone who moves," hospital director Marwan Sultan said in a statement.

He said one patient was injured by Israeli fire in the hospital’s vicinity.

Separately, Israeli drones struck 10 houses around the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, causing material damage to the hospital’s critical facilities, the hospital director, Mohammed Salha, told Anadolu.

He said the hospital has not received any medical supplies for over 80 days.

“No fuel shipment was also allowed to the hospital for more than 35 days now,” he added.