An influential advisory panel appointed by the Trump administration's health secretary has voted to stop recommending that all newborns in the United States receive a hepatitis B vaccine.

The move to end decades old recommendation is the panel's latest contentious decision overturning long-standing medical advice since its overhaul by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

US health authorities previously recommended all babies receive the first of three hepatitis B shots just after birth, mainly to prevent infections from mothers who unknowingly had the liver disease or had falsely tested negative.

The approach has virtually eradicated hepatitis B infections among young people in the United States.

Hepatitis B is a viral liver disease that can be transmitted by the mother during childbirth and puts those affected at high risk of death from cirrhosis or liver cancer.

After delaying the vote by a day, the panel eventually passed its new recommendation for "individual-based decision-making," in consultation with a health care provider, when children are born to mothers testing negatively for the disease.

The decision should "consider vaccine benefits, vaccine risks, and infection risks."

It also recommends that babies who are not vaccinated at birth wait at least two months to get the initial dose.

Under Kennedy, the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) is now composed largely of figures criticised by the scientific community for lack of expertise or their promotion of vaccine-sceptic theories.

Medical Alarm

The vote was 8-3. Trump-appointed officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are widely expected to formally adopt the recommendations at a later date.

US health officials have recommended the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns for decades, as is done in several countries, and is recommended by the World Health Organisation.