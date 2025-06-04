A US federal judge has ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under an obscure 18th-century wartime law must be granted the right to challenge their detention, and ordered the Trump administration to explain how it will facilitate their legal access.

In a written decision issued on Wednesday, District Judge James Boasberg said the administration has one week to provide details of the process it will use to allow deported individuals to file legal challenges.

The ruling does not mandate the return of the hundreds of Venezuelans currently held in a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, but it requires that they be afforded a path to contest their detention from abroad.

Human rights groups and legal observers have criticised the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act — a rarely invoked wartime provision — to justify the mass deportations, calling it a dangerous precedent that violates international norms.

Wartime law