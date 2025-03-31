The US government has announced a review of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University as part of an effort to combat alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

The Departments of Education, Health and Human Services and the US General Services Administration said in a written statement on Monday that $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard, its affiliates and the federal government were being reviewed, along with $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments.

"Harvard's failure to protect students on campus from antisemitic discrimination – all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry – has put its reputation in serious jeopardy," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The statement said the review is part of the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which previously launched a similar investigation into Columbia University.

Columbia recently yielded to Trump's pressure and agreed to policy changes to restore their federal funding.

"The Task Force will continue its efforts to root out anti-Semitism and refocus our institutions of higher learning," HHS Acting General Counsel Sean Keveney said in a statement.

It added that institutions found in violation of federal standards could face administrative actions, including contract termination.

"This administration has proven that we will take swift action to hold institutions accountable if they allow antisemitism to fester. We will not hesitate to act if Harvard fails to do so," said Task Force member Josh Gruenbaum.

Repression of pro-Palestine voices

Since returning to the White House, Trump has been targeting universities where pro-Palestine protests erupted last Spring to denounce Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

Starting with Columbia University, Trump on March 7 cancelled $400 million in federal grants to the university over pro-Palestine protests.