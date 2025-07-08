President Donald Trump has leapt to the defence of Attorney General Pam Bondi in the face of mounting criticism from far-right influencers and conservative internet personalities over the Justice Department's abrupt refusal to release additional documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

When a reporter attempted to ask Bondi about Epstein at a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump headed off the questions and scolded the journalist: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years."

"At a time like this," he added, "where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas, it just seems like a desecration."

The comments appeared to signal continued job security for Bondi and amounted to a striking rebuke of members of Trump's base who have called for her resignation and mocked her for what they believe to be her failed commitment to release incriminating files from the Epstein investigation.

A supposed Epstein "client list" that Bondi once intimated was sitting on her desk for review does not exist, the Justice Department acknowledged in a two-page memo Monday that further riled conservative critics who'd been hoping for proof of a government cover-up.

Bondi has faced pressure after a first document dump she hyped failed to deliver revelations. Far-right influencers were invited to the White House in February and provided with binders marked "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" and "Declassified" that contained documents that had largely already been in the public domain.

After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a "truckload" of previously withheld evidence she said had been handed over by the FBI and raised expectations of forthcoming releases.

But after a months-long review of evidence in the government's possession, the Justice Department said in Monday's memo that no "further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

MAGA uproar