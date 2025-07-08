US
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking Bondi a question over the case, steering the conversation to what he described "the greatest success" and the Texas floods.
Bondi didn't explain why the department could not release other files from the "truckload" of evidence she said was delivered to the agency. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

President Donald Trump has leapt to the defence of Attorney General Pam Bondi in the face of mounting criticism from far-right influencers and conservative internet personalities over the Justice Department's abrupt refusal to release additional documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

When a reporter attempted to ask Bondi about Epstein at a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump headed off the questions and scolded the journalist: "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years."

"At a time like this," he added, "where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas, it just seems like a desecration."

The comments appeared to signal continued job security for Bondi and amounted to a striking rebuke of members of Trump's base who have called for her resignation and mocked her for what they believe to be her failed commitment to release incriminating files from the Epstein investigation.

A supposed Epstein "client list" that Bondi once intimated was sitting on her desk for review does not exist, the Justice Department acknowledged in a two-page memo Monday that further riled conservative critics who'd been hoping for proof of a government cover-up.

Bondi has faced pressure after a first document dump she hyped failed to deliver revelations. Far-right influencers were invited to the White House in February and provided with binders marked "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" and "Declassified" that contained documents that had largely already been in the public domain.

After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a "truckload" of previously withheld evidence she said had been handed over by the FBI and raised expectations of forthcoming releases.

But after a months-long review of evidence in the government's possession, the Justice Department said in Monday's memo that no "further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

MAGA uproar

The development saw a huge backlash from the MAGA (Make America Great Again) crowd, who were patiently waiting for progress in the case.

"Next the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed,'" furious pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tweeted. "This is over the top sickening."

Far-right activist Laura Loomer demanded Trump to fire Bondi, calling her an "embarrassment."

"President Trump should fire Blondi for lying to his base and creating a liability for his administration," she said on X.

Bondi insisted on Tuesday that she had been referring to the Epstein case file as being on her desk, as opposed to a specific client list.

"That's what I meant by that," she said.

She also defended her earlier public statements, suggesting that the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands" of videos of Epstein with child abuse.

The memo on Monday did not suggest that the videos in the government's possession depicted Epstein with children, instead referring to images of Epstein as well as more than 10,000 "downloaded videos and images of illegal child abuse material."

But she did not explain why the department could not release other files from the "truckload" of evidence she said was delivered to the agency months ago.

