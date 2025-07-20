Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has renewed his call for stronger international ties with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), urging the global community to recognise the realities on the island and end what he described as “decades of injustice” against Turkish Cypriots.

“Turkish Cypriots will forever live free in their own homeland, with Türkiye's support, no matter what anyone says,” Erdogan declared during an address in Lefkosa to mark the 51st anniversary of Türkiye’s 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s backing for a two-state solution, Erdogan said it was time to move beyond the “outdated, UN-backed federation model,” which he said has repeatedly failed.

“Turkish Cypriots can’t afford to lose another 60 years,” he added, criticising persistent efforts to impose a solution that “the Turkish Cypriots have clearly withdrawn their support from.” He said, “Insisting on a solution model that has failed many times benefits no one.”

Calls for direct trade, flights with the TRNC

The Turkish president urged the international community to establish direct diplomatic and economic ties with the TRNC, including the launch of direct flights and trade, saying these steps were necessary for peace and stability on the island.

“Despite Greek Cypriot attempts to present themselves as the ‘sole authority’ on the island, the TRNC is now represented in Turkic and Islamic international organisations,” he noted.

Erdogan emphasised the historic significance of the 1974 military operation, launched in response to a Greek Cypriot coup backed by Greece, which triggered ethnic violence against Turkish Cypriots.

“With the landing of Turkish soldiers on the island during the Cyprus Peace Operation, the whole world saw that the Turkish Cypriots did not stand alone,” he said.

Türkiye’s continued support

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s enduring support despite international isolation of the TRNC, which declared independence in 1983.