US President Donald Trump said the United States would be sending more weapons to Ukraine to help the war-torn country defend itself against Russian attacks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said Ukraine was getting hit very hard by Russia and needed to be able to defend itself. The United States would be sending primarily defensive weapons, he said.

Trump on Friday told reporters that Ukraine would need Patriot missiles to defend itself, but did not mention them again specifically on Monday.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard, now. They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily," he said at the start of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said he is "disappointed" that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't stop the war.

"I'm not happy about it," Trump said.