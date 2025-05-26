WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Ankara decries the flag display and the illegal Jewish settlers' march as attempts to alter Jerusalem's identity, warns against efforts to alter the city’s historic status.
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israelis raid Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, in the occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 26, 2025

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned what it described as a series of provocative acts by Israeli officials and illegal settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, warning that such actions reflect broader efforts to alter the city’s historic and demographic fabric.

The statement on Monday criticised an Israeli government minister for storming the Al-Aqsa compound and denounced a member of the Israeli Knesset who unfurled the Israeli flag within the sacred site. 

It also condemned “provocative acts” carried out by extremist settlers during a march in the occupied East Jerusalem, describing them as part of an ongoing pattern of escalation.

“These actions are a manifestation of Israel’s policies of genocide and forced displacement against the Palestinian people, as well as its attempts to change the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Live

Ankara also stressed that such measures will not alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

“The Netanyahu government’s attempts will never change the established status of Al-Aqsa,” the statement concluded.

Türkiye has consistently voiced strong opposition to Israeli activities in the occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for restraint and the protection of Palestinian rights under international law.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
Trump 'privately fumed to aides' about Netanyahu after Israeli attack on Qatar — report
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Netanyahu’s 9/11 analogy a thin disguise for Israel’s systematic slaughter of Palestinians
By Haluk Dogan
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports