The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned what it described as a series of provocative acts by Israeli officials and illegal settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, warning that such actions reflect broader efforts to alter the city’s historic and demographic fabric.

The statement on Monday criticised an Israeli government minister for storming the Al-Aqsa compound and denounced a member of the Israeli Knesset who unfurled the Israeli flag within the sacred site.

It also condemned “provocative acts” carried out by extremist settlers during a march in the occupied East Jerusalem, describing them as part of an ongoing pattern of escalation.

“These actions are a manifestation of Israel’s policies of genocide and forced displacement against the Palestinian people, as well as its attempts to change the historical and demographic identity of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said.