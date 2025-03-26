WORLD
UN: Black Sea access key to global food security
UN has pushed the issue since 2023, when Guterres proposed Black Sea safe navigation to Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.
The United Nations and Türkiye brokered the Black Sea Initiative between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain. / Reuters
March 26, 2025

An agreement on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to ensure the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure "will be a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The United States announced separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to pause their strikes in the Black Sea and against each other's energy targets, but the rhetoric from Moscow and Kiev suggested they remained far apart.

The United Nations has been working consistently on the issue, Dujarric said, especially since UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote to the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye in February last year to put forward a proposal for "safe and free navigation in the Black Sea."

Obstacles

Under an accompanying three-year memorandum of understanding, UN officials agreed to help Russia move its food and fertiliser exports to foreign markets.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Initiative in July 2023, complaining that its food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

Top UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan has continued to work with Russia on implementation of the MOU and most recently met with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday.

"The United Nations also remains closely engaged in the continued implementation of the memorandum of understanding,"

Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General's good offices remain available to support all efforts towards peace."

By Murat Sofuoglu
