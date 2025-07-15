It has been nine years since military tanks rolled across the bridges over the Bosphorus Strait and fighter jets fired on Turkish civilians. July 15 marks the anniversary of a failed coup attempt that has left a permanent mark on the collective psyche of Türkiye, its politics and diplomacy.

253 people, many of them civilians, were killed and more than 2,000 wounded, as they stood up to a renegade group of armed soldiers loyal to the FETO terror group. They came in armoured vehicles, unleashing machine guns against their fellow countrymen.

Anyone who was in Istanbul, Türkiye’s biggest city and home to grandiose Ottoman palaces and beautiful mosques, will talk about the fear low-flying F-16 jets struck in their hearts as they zoomed past breaking the sound barrier.

But despite those fears, thousands poured out onto the streets of major cities, including the capital Ankara, as an act of defiance.

As it became apparent that a group of soldiers wanted to dislodge a democratically elected government, tens of thousands of Turkish people came out of their homes around midnight to protest against the coup attempt.

They fought at key locations of Istanbul and Ankara, confronting the putschists on bridges, outside the parliament building, and other significant locations. The protesters resisted with whatever they could get their hands on — rocks, sign-poles and even shoes.



Shocking mobile phone recordings made rounds on social media: a civilian man was run over by a tank as he stood in front of it; a woman was shot dead in cold blood; police commandos, including many female officers, lost their lives defending their posts and headquarters.

The coup plotters bombed the parliament building in Ankara and made an attempt on the life of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who barely managed to survive what many consider was either an assassination or kidnapping plot.

In subsequent weeks after the coup failed, Turkish prosecutors gathered evidence confirming that the treason was instigated by cult leader Fetullah Gulen, the head of the FETO terror group. Gulen, died in 2024 in the United States, where he had lived a life of comfort and privilege.

A people transformed



Türkiye’s politics and history have been marred by multiple coups. Its first democratically elected leader, the former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, was executed by the junta in 1961 — after the country’s first military coup.