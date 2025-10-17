Türkiye will continue to provide relief to the war-torn Gaza and hope for the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza,” Fidan said on Friday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

“Every building that rises in Gaza will be a work of humanity’s collective conscience. Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering,” Fidan added.

Ankara increased aid efforts immediately after the ceasefire was established, he said, stressing that humanitarian aid in Gaza must be long-term and systematic.

During their meetings with Wadephul, Fidan said Ankara and Berlin confirmed their expectation that the ceasefire in Gaza would continue, humanitarian aid would reach those in need without interruption, and the war would come to an end permanently.

Task force, peace council