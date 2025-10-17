WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye to keep supporting Gaza, bringing hope to Palestinians: Fidan
"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza," says Hakan Fidan.
Turkish foreign minister says implementing a two-state solution is a fundamental step toward lasting peace in the region. / AA
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
October 17, 2025

Türkiye will continue to provide relief to the war-torn Gaza and hope for the Palestinian people, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Türkiye will continue to be a breath for Gaza and a hope for Palestine. We will also continue to actively support efforts to rebuild Gaza,” Fidan said on Friday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

“Every building that rises in Gaza will be a work of humanity’s collective conscience. Our ultimate goal is to implement a two-state solution and to establish a Middle East where peace and prosperity prevail despite all the suffering,” Fidan added.

Ankara increased aid efforts immediately after the ceasefire was established, he said, stressing that humanitarian aid in Gaza must be long-term and systematic.

During their meetings with Wadephul, Fidan said Ankara and Berlin confirmed their expectation that the ceasefire in Gaza would continue, humanitarian aid would reach those in need without interruption, and the war would come to an end permanently.

Task force, peace council

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated that implementing a two-state solution is a fundamental step toward lasting peace in the region.

He emphasised the importance of European countries, particularly Germany, taking constructive steps to address Palestinian issues and Gaza.

"Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in implementing the agreement reached and is fully prepared to do even more going forward," he said.

Fidan added that within this framework, there is a clear determination on the part of the Turkish president to participate in the implementation of issues such as the "task force, peace council, or international stabilisation force," as they come into effect.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls for Gaza's healing, vows Türkiye's support for lasting peace

