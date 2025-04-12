The European Commission's coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred has said that racism and Islamophobia are seemingly on the rise in a number of member states.

"We know that since the 7th of October (2023), in particular, anti-Muslim hate crime has increased, for instance, by 140 percent in Germany," Marion Lalisse told Anadolu Agency during Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Lalisse added: "Obviously, you can have views about religions, about politics, but you cannot incite hatred against a group of individuals who are full parts of Europe, integral components of our society."

"I think that we have, unfortunately, a normalisation of anti-Muslim narrative, and narrative that is in the media, in the social media, don't remain only words," she said.

"We need to have more diversity among journalists, also in the management of media, not only in the journalists themselves, but in the executive boards to make sure that there is a coverage reflecting the vast majority of Muslims," she explained.

"Definitely, those acts are very detrimental to Europe, and they don't reflect our values, the values on which the EU was built," she said.

