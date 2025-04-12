ISLAMOPHOBIA
2 min read
EU Islamophobia chief warns of normalisation of anti-Muslim narrative
The European Commission's coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred says anti-Muslim narrative is detrimental to Europe.
EU Islamophobia chief warns of normalisation of anti-Muslim narrative
Western countries have been quick to respond to alleged antisemitism accusations, with US President Donald Trump most notably going after many pro-Palestine students for protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza. / Reuters
April 12, 2025

The European Commission's coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred has said that racism and Islamophobia are seemingly on the rise in a number of member states.

"We know that since the 7th of October (2023), in particular, anti-Muslim hate crime has increased, for instance, by 140 percent in Germany," Marion Lalisse told Anadolu Agency during Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Lalisse added: "Obviously, you can have views about religions, about politics, but you cannot incite hatred against a group of individuals who are full parts of Europe, integral components of our society."

"I think that we have, unfortunately, a normalisation of anti-Muslim narrative, and narrative that is in the media, in the social media, don't remain only words," she said.

"We need to have more diversity among journalists, also in the management of media, not only in the journalists themselves, but in the executive boards to make sure that there is a coverage reflecting the vast majority of Muslims," she explained.

"Definitely, those acts are very detrimental to Europe, and they don't reflect our values, the values on which the EU was built," she said.

RelatedTRT Global - British Muslims tackle record-high Islamophobia as government fails to act

Surge in hatred

Recommended

Lalisse expressed happiness to see some member states take measures, mentioning Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

"We are happy to see that they (these countries) implement our framework decision on combating xenophobia and racism, including religious intolerance," she added.

Since October 2023, anti-Muslim incidents have been on a steep rise in Europe and the US.

In March, The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) said anti-Muslim discrimination had risen in the US by 7.4 percent in 2024 following the start of Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

There was also a surge in anti-Muslim attacks in Europe that was also fuelled by Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Western countries have been quick to respond to alleged antisemitism accusations, with US President Donald Trump most notably going after many pro-Palestine students for protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza.

However, reported and documented Islamophobic incidents weren't taken as seriously.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Behind the Flags: How England’s ‘grassroots’ patriotism masks a far-right agenda
By Yousra Samir Imran
Minorities in the line of fire as India’s Modi faces ‘vote theft’ allegations
By Quratulain Rehbar
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
UK Muslims targeted in plot that barely made headlines
By Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Myanmar to Gaza: Impotence of courts in preventing genocides and punishing perpetrators
By Natalie Brinham, Maung Zarni
Eight years after genocide, Rohingya still have no way home
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Lucky and alive: How a Rohingya girl survived the Myanmar genocide and became a peace messenger
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Has Canada lost its multicultural image?
Explained: How Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders continues to demonise Muslims
What the Kashmir book ban reveals about India’s democracy
By Anuradha Bhasin
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
What the 2006 Mumbai blasts acquittals reveal about policing and anti-Muslim bias in India
By Quratulain Rehbar
Germany has an Islamophobia problem – and it’s costing Muslim women their lives
By Yousra Samir Imran