Belgium's Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke has voiced regret over the country's decision to abstain from a key EU vote on the bloc's 2040 climate target, saying the move undermined the country's credibility and influence in climate policy.

EU environment ministers agreed on Wednesday on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. Belgium abstained due to disagreements between federal and regional authorities.

In a written statement published on Wednesday, Crucke described the abstention as "a political setback," warning that Belgium had positioned itself alongside "the least ambitious countries," including Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, Belga news agency reported.

"By refusing to be ambitious, Belgium is depriving itself of influence," he said, calling the outcome "regrettable."

"Collegially decided"