Belgium's "credibility damaged" after the country abstained from EU climate vote: climate minister
Bulgaria also abstained, while Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland voted against revision.
Belgium was among six EU member states that did not support the revision on Wednesday. / AA
November 6, 2025

Belgium's Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke has voiced regret over the country's decision to abstain from a key EU vote on the bloc's 2040 climate target, saying the move undermined the country's credibility and influence in climate policy.

EU environment ministers agreed on Wednesday on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. Belgium abstained due to disagreements between federal and regional authorities.

In a written statement published on Wednesday, Crucke described the abstention as "a political setback," warning that Belgium had positioned itself alongside "the least ambitious countries," including Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, Belga news agency reported.

"By refusing to be ambitious, Belgium is depriving itself of influence," he said, calling the outcome "regrettable."

"Collegially decided"

Flemish Climate Minister Melissa Depraetere also criticised the decision in a speech to the Flemish parliament. She said the EU proposal fulfilled the three conditions set by the Flemish government, but internal disagreements prevented a common Belgian position.

Both ministers pointed to the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, as the faction that blocked Belgium from backing the deal.

However, N-VA lawmaker Andries Gryffroy said the abstention was "collegially decided" within the Flemish government.

Belgium was among six EU member states that did not support the revision on Wednesday. Bulgaria also abstained, while Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland voted against the agreement.

SOURCE:AA
