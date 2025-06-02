Karol Nawrocki has been elected Poland’s new president after narrowly defeating Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, in a tightly contested runoff.

Nawrocki secured 50.89 percent of the votes in Sunday's runoff, the country’s national election commission, while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11 percent of the votes.

The 42-year-old conservative historian and former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, a state institution dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crimes committed by Nazi and Communist regimes against the Polish nation, Nawrocki emphasised nationalist themes, traditional Catholic values, and a “Poland First” mantra during his campaign.

His platform focused on sovereignty, opposing perceived EU overreach, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policies.

A political newcomer with no prior elected office, Nawrocki was endorsed by the nationalist conservative Law and Justice party in November 2024.

Polls indicated he also garnered support from a majority of voters who backed Slawomir Mentzen, the nationalist candidate who placed third in the first round of the presidential election on May 18.