WORLD
2 min read
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
42-year-old Karol Nawrocki is a conservative historian known for his Catholic values, and a 'Poland First' mantra.
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
FILE PHOTO: Polish president Karol Nawrocki was backed by the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party. In this photo, he reacts to the exit polls of the second round of the presidential election, in Warsaw, Poland on June 1. / Reuters
June 2, 2025

Karol Nawrocki has been elected Poland’s new president after narrowly defeating Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, in a tightly contested runoff.

Nawrocki secured 50.89 percent of the votes in Sunday's runoff, the country’s national election commission, while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11 percent of the votes.

The 42-year-old conservative historian and former head of the Institute of National Remembrance, a state institution dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crimes committed by Nazi and Communist regimes against the Polish nation, Nawrocki emphasised nationalist themes, traditional Catholic values, and a “Poland First” mantra during his campaign.

His platform focused on sovereignty, opposing perceived EU overreach, particularly on judicial reforms and migration policies.

A political newcomer with no prior elected office, Nawrocki was endorsed by the nationalist conservative Law and Justice party in November 2024.

Polls indicated he also garnered support from a majority of voters who backed Slawomir Mentzen, the nationalist candidate who placed third in the first round of the presidential election on May 18.

Recommended

In addition to European figures who share his political outlook, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian George Simion, who narrowly lo such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Romanian George Simion, who narrowly lost his country’s presidential runoff on May 18, Nawrocki received support from US conservatives, including President Donald Trump, who hosted him at the White House.

RelatedTRT Global - Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election

Nawrocki’s alignment with Trump’s rhetoric includes scepticism toward Ukraine’s NATO membership, criticism of the EU, and remarks against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allegedly showing insufficient gratitude for Poland’s aid. However, Nawrocki supports Poland’s military assistance to Ukraine against Russia.

His presidency is expected to challenge the pro-EU liberal government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. As president, Nawrocki holds veto power over legislation, which could slow, or block reforms related to judicial independence and abortion rights.

His tenure may strain Poland’s EU relations due to his Eurosceptic stance, close ties with the Trump administration, and focus on national priorities, such as favouring Polish citizens over Ukrainian refugees in economic and social policies.

As such, Nawrocki’s election signals a nationalist shift in Poland, aligning with broader right-wing populist trends in Europe. It is likely to deepen domestic divisions while influencing Poland’s role within NATO and the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit