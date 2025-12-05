Palestine topped Group A at the Arab Cup after a 2–2 draw with Tunisia, completing a significant comeback that continued their strong start to the tournament and deepened the sense of crisis facing the North African side.

The match, billed as one of the decisive fixtures of the group, instead highlighted contrasting trajectories.

Palestine, buoyed by its shock win over the hosts, again showed resilience and a competitive edge.

Tunisia, meanwhile, failed to hold their advantage and now face mounting questions as their form continues to dip.