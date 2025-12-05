SPORT
Palestine top Group A after stunning comeback draw with Tunisia in Arab Cup
Draw leaves Palestine in control of Group A while Tunisia face rising pressure.
Palestine top Group A after stunning comeback draw with Tunisia in Arab Cup
Palestine fight back to top group as Tunisia slip deeper into crisis / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Palestine topped Group A at the Arab Cup after a 2–2 draw with Tunisia, completing a significant comeback that continued their strong start to the tournament and deepened the sense of crisis facing the North African side.

The match, billed as one of the decisive fixtures of the group, instead highlighted contrasting trajectories.

Palestine, buoyed by its shock win over the hosts, again showed resilience and a competitive edge.

Tunisia, meanwhile, failed to hold their advantage and now face mounting questions as their form continues to dip.

The final score did more than split the points. It reinforced that Palestine are no longer the group’s underdog.

Their growing ability to respond under pressure has become central to their identity in this tournament.

Tunisia, by contrast, endured another difficult evening, unable to manage the game after taking the lead and raising concerns across the Maghreb about their declining performances.

