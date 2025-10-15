Madagascar's military coup leader told The Associated Press at his barracks on Wednesday that he is "taking the position of president".

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who led a rebellion by soldiers that ousted President Andry Rajoelina, said he expects to be sworn in as the Indian Ocean country's new leader in the next few days.

He said he is taking the role as head of state after the country's High Constitutional Court invited him to do so in the absence of Rajoelina, who fled Madagascar following the uprising.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madagascar's presidency condemned what it called the "illegal declaration" by the Army Personnel Administration Center (CAPSAT) military unit to suspend the constitution.