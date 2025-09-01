WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza aid flotilla sails from Barcelona again after stormy weather
More than 20 boats carrying activists and supplies set sail to break Israel’s blockade, with Amnesty calling any interception an attack on international law.
Gaza aid flotilla sails from Barcelona again after stormy weather
More than 20 boats carrying activists and supplies set sail to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza / AA
September 1, 2025

A flotilla of more than 20 boats carrying food and humanitarian aid for Gaza has departed Barcelona evening after stormy weather forced them to return to port earlier in the day.

Some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission blew their horns as they left, while activists chanted "Free, free Palestine."

The mission includes nearly 200 campaigners, politicians and artists from 44 countries. Among them are Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Organisers say the flotilla is aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and delivering much-needed supplies to an enclave devastated by nearly two years of carnage.

Previous flotilla attempts have been intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

Warns against blocking

Recommended

Amnesty International urged Israel not to obstruct the mission, calling any attempt to block it "an attack on humanitarian principles and international law."

"Israel must allow the flotilla to carry out its peaceful mission safely," the UK-based rights group said on X.

"The fact that activists from nearly 50 countries have resorted to launching this mission is an indictment of the international community’s consistent failure to press Israel to end its inhumane blockade."

Amnesty described conditions in Gaza as "one of the worst manmade humanitarian disasters in the world" and said Israel has an obligation to ensure civilians have access to food, medicine and other supplies.

"There can be no justification for obstructing life-saving aid," it added, urging states to take action to uphold international law and end impunity.

The flotilla set sail on Sunday after a rally in Barcelona but returned to port due to bad weather before departing again late Monday.

This is the third such aid mission in recent months

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack