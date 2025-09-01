A flotilla of more than 20 boats carrying food and humanitarian aid for Gaza has departed Barcelona evening after stormy weather forced them to return to port earlier in the day.
Some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission blew their horns as they left, while activists chanted "Free, free Palestine."
The mission includes nearly 200 campaigners, politicians and artists from 44 countries. Among them are Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.
Organisers say the flotilla is aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and delivering much-needed supplies to an enclave devastated by nearly two years of carnage.
Previous flotilla attempts have been intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.
Warns against blocking
Amnesty International urged Israel not to obstruct the mission, calling any attempt to block it "an attack on humanitarian principles and international law."
"Israel must allow the flotilla to carry out its peaceful mission safely," the UK-based rights group said on X.
"The fact that activists from nearly 50 countries have resorted to launching this mission is an indictment of the international community’s consistent failure to press Israel to end its inhumane blockade."
Amnesty described conditions in Gaza as "one of the worst manmade humanitarian disasters in the world" and said Israel has an obligation to ensure civilians have access to food, medicine and other supplies.
"There can be no justification for obstructing life-saving aid," it added, urging states to take action to uphold international law and end impunity.
The flotilla set sail on Sunday after a rally in Barcelona but returned to port due to bad weather before departing again late Monday.
This is the third such aid mission in recent months