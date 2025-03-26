Denmark's foreign minister has welcomed Washington's decision to limit a US delegation's visit to Greenland to a US military base, after previous plans sparked criticism.

US Vice President JD Vance announced Tuesday that he would on Friday accompany his wife Usha to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, the Danish self-governing island coveted by President Donald Trump.

That announcement came just hours after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede harshly criticised plans by a US delegation to visit the Arctic island uninvited.

The White House had announced that Usha Vance would travel to Greenland from Thursday to Saturday, while Egede had said US national security adviser Mike Waltz was also expected to take part. US media had reported that Energy Secretary Chris Wright would be part of the visit as well.

Usha Vance was scheduled to view "historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage and watch the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race," in the southwestern town of Sisimiut, the White House had said.

Instead, JD and Usha Vance will now only travel to the Pituffik base to visit US Space Force members based there and "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland, JD Vance said in a video.