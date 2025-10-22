US President Donald Trump has imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft as his frustration grows with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war.

The US Treasury Department, which issued the sanctions, said on Wednesday it was prepared to take further action as it called on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

"Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions."

The announcement came just one day after a White House official confirmed that a second planned meeting between Trump and Putin was put on hold.

'They don't go anywhere'