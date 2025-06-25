More than 200 illegal Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, authorities said.

Anonymous sources from the Islamic Endowment Department said on Wednesday that 217 illegal Israeli settlers raided the holy site.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a local rights group, said 124 settlers stormed the mosque in the morning, and 93 broke into the site later in the day.

The settlers performed Talmudic rituals within the courtyards under the protection of Israeli forces, the Wafa news agency in Palestine reported.

Related TRT Global - Erdogan: Al Aqsa Mosque is our red line

The settler raid came after the reopening of the mosque following 12 days of it being closed due to a state of emergency that Israel implemented during its attacks on Iran.