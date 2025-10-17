The UN World Food Program (WFP) is delivering around 560 tonnes of food daily to Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, but warned deliveries remain far below what is needed to meet the population's urgent needs.

"The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have faced months of blocked aid, displacement and hunger," WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

On October 11-15, around 230 trucks carried about 2,800 tonnes of food supplies into Gaza, according to Etefa. Two additional convoys entered through Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing on Thursday with wheat flour and nutrition supplies, though those figures were still being tallied.

"We're still below what we need, but we’re getting there," she said, noting the agency's daily average deliveries have reached about 560 tonnes since the ceasefire came into effect.

To bring aid closer to families, WFP has five food distribution points across Gaza, aiming to expand that network to 145 locations. The spokesperson said reaching the scale of 145 distribution points depends on "trucks continuing to roll in consistently."

Etefa also said nine bakeries are currently operational in Gaza, producing over 100,000 bundles of bread daily, each weighing two kilograms and feeding a family of five for a day, around half a million people out of Gaza’s total population of over 2 million. WFP hopes to increase the number of bakeries to 30 across Gaza.