July 31, 2025
Lithuania Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on Thursday following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests in the Baltic country’s capital calling for his resignation.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced Paluckas’ resignation to the media on Thursday morning.
"Paluckas called me in the morning and announced his resignation," President Nauseda told reporters.
Paluckas has yet to comment publicly.
Paluckas, who is a Social Democrat, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following parliamentary elections in October.
