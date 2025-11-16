Türkiye is highlighting the principles of cooperation and inclusiveness in its bid to host and chair the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Türkiye and Australia have emerged as the two candidate countries to host COP31, which is planned to be held in 2026, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

A basis of mutual understanding was established between the parties during the discussions held between Ankara and Canberra in this regard during the 80th UN General Assembly, the sources said, adding that the process progressed through constructive dialogue.

In this respect, both countries have reached a consensus to co-chair the presidency, share the hosting of high-level meetings, and conduct the negotiation processes together.

A letter sent by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected previously agreed-upon issues, effectively setting the process back to its starting point, the sources said.

Australia stepped back from the talks, arguing that the co-chairing model is not envisaged under UN rules and could divert COP from a Pacific-focused agenda.

“Strengthening multilateralism”

Diplomatic circles said Türkiye views implementing COP31 under a co-chairing model as an exemplary step to strengthen multilateralism, a point also emphasised in Erdogan’s reply to Albanese.

The sources said Ankara believes flexible formulas developed through good-faith consultations can contribute to the success of COP31.

If no consensus is reached, Türkiye is ready to host the conference and take on the presidency on its own, they added.