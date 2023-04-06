Fast News

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Beijing that China can play a "major role" in a path to peace in Ukraine and welcomed the country's "willingness to commit to a resolution".

The French president (R), who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, shook hands with Xi (L) outside the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in the capital. (Reuters)

President Emmanuel Macron has met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, as the French leader seeks to dissuade China from supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Xi greeted his guest on a huge red carpet lined by Chinese and French flags as the countries' national anthems played.

Macron began a series of meetings with Chinese leaders on a visit with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen that could set a course for the bloc's future relations with China after years of strained ties.

Earlier, newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang greeted Macron at the Great Hall of the People, a cavernous building west of Tiananmen Square commonly used for ceremonial events.

After his arrival late on Wednesday, Macron said Europe must resist reducing trade and diplomatic ties with Beijing, which is at odds with the West over issues including Taiwan, sensitive technologies and China's close ties with Russia.

Von der Leyen, on her first visit to China since taking office in 2019, has said Europe must "de-risk" its relations with Beijing, as China had shifted from an era of reform and opening to one of security and control.

During her tenure, Europe's relations with China have soured, mainly because of tit-for-tat sanctions that stalled an investment pact in 2021 and Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over its offensive in Ukraine that has claimed thousands of lives since it started last year.

But emerging from years of sparse diplomatic activity as pandemic border controls largely shut the country off from the rest of the world, China is eager to ensure Europe does not follow what it sees as US-led efforts to contain its rise.

I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2023

'Good cop, bad cop'

After Macron's talks with Xi, the pair will give statements to the press, followed by a three-way meeting with von der Leyen and, finally, a state dinner.

Both Macron and von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least deter Beijing from directly supporting Moscow in the conflict.

Russia calls the war on Ukraine a "special military operation".

Some analysts have suggested the duo may adopt a "good cop, bad cop" role with the convivial Macron promoting a "reset" in China-EU ties and von der Leyen pressing home the thornier issues and red lines in those relations.

"China is a crucial trade partner but EU businesses face many discriminatory hurdles," von der Leyen tweeted on Thursday morning after meeting representatives of the European Chamber of Commerce in Beijing.

"EU-China relations are extensive and complex. How we manage them will impact EU prosperity and security. I'm in Beijing to discuss this relationship - and its future," von der Leyen said in an earlier tweet on Thursday.

Macron, travelling with a 50-strong business delegation including Airbus, luxury giant LVMH and nuclear energy producer EDF, is also expected to announce deals with China.

Our economies are strongly interconnected but the EU trade deficit is increasing due to discriminatory practices.



I discussed with Premier Li how to rebalance our trade.



We should resume our High Level Economic and Trade Dialogue to engage on this. pic.twitter.com/aR0qkhYfRw — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 6, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies