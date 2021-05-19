Fast News

People who were stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae exit the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi after they were rescued by the Indian Navy, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, India, May 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Navy helicopters are scouring the Arabian Sea for at least 89 people missing after a major cyclone slammed India, adding to the country's woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths.

Pummeling the western coast late on Tuesday, Cyclone Tauktae was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters.

A damaged vehicle is seen next to a fallen tree after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, India, May 18, 2021. (Reuters)

The defence ministry said Wednesday that Navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high hammered offshore oil installations.

But planes and helicopters were still searching for 89 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.

Rescued crew members from the sunken offshore barge P305 disembark the INS Kochi naval ship after arriving in Mumbai on May 19, 2021. (AFP)

M.K. Jha, head of the Naval Western Command, said that the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts.

Those rescued have "hope in their eyes but certainly they are distressed... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours," Jha told the NDTV news channel.

People pull a rope tied to a damaged boat after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Navabandar village, in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Even before the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state with gusts up to 185km/h, associated heavy rains and strong winds killed around 20 people in western and southern India.

Once the storm hit, the death toll rose to at least 33 including a child crushed by a collapsing wall, an 80-year-old woman killed by a falling pole and a teenage girl by a crumbling roof.

This handout photograph taken on May 18, 2021 and released by the Indian Navy shows naval personnel helping an injured worker rescued from Barge P305. (AFP)

"I have never experienced such intensity in my life," said a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar where the winds smashed windows on the seafront and sent trees and power lines toppling.

More than 16,500 houses were damaged, 40,000 trees were uprooted and engineers were working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people on Wednesday.

There were also fears that at least 18 lions were missing in Gujarat, home to India's only surviving Asiatic lions, as well thousands of other animals and birds, reports said.

A damaged part of the BKC Jumbo Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination centre is pictured after a portion of the entrance hallway was blown away by the strong winds from cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai on May 17, 2021. (AFP)

Covid-19 crisis

Although the cyclone was one of the fiercest in decades, better forecasting than in previous disasters meant that 200,000 people in danger zones, including hundreds of Covid-19 patients, were moved to safety.

The deadly weather system hit as India's healthcare system struggled with a coronavirus surge that in the past 24 hours killed a record 4,529 people.

Fishermen pull fishing boats to the shore to prevent from damage from the impact of Cyclone Tauktae at Mahuva about 300 kms from Ahmedabad on May 18, 2021. (AFP)

"This is one of the most powerful cyclones we've faced in India for decades, and after weeks of chaos and devastating loss of life caused by Covid-19, it could not have come at a worse time," said Santanu Chakraborty of the charity Save the Children.

An uprooted tree is seen on a road after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India May 17, 2021. (Reuters)

"Thousands of children and their families have lost their homes and their livelihoods, and the damage caused to roads and infrastructure will put even more pressure on local administrations already struggling to cope with the fallout from the pandemic."

The Arabian Sea previously experienced fewer severe cyclones than the Bay of Bengal but rising water temperatures because of global warming was changing that, Roxy Mathew Koll from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology told AFP.

Source: AFP